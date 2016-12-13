Turkey Trot Benefits Relay for Life





One of the biggest events that the University provides is the Relay For Life, which many student and staff say is a wonderful way to volunteer, but the Turkey Trot and Bark for life also support the cause.

Senior GLNS major Nicole Sadler runs both events.

“The Turkey Trot is a family-friendly 5k Walk/Run that we have hosted for the second year now, and is held on the Misericordia campus, which is open to the campus community and surrounding communities,” said Sadler.

Money raised benefits Relay For Life, said Sadler.

Fewer runners participated this year than in years past, with about 45 runners instead of close to 100 who participated in the past, Sadler said. The event still raised close too $450 dollars.

Student Savannah Schools was one of this year’s participants.

“I choose to do the Turkey Trot because I like to run and I loved to run in themed races. Turkey Trots, Santa Claus runs, and holiday [events], really. Also I knew it supported a good group that my friend was a part of, so I wanted to help out,” said Schools.

Schools said she believes the Turkey Trot was a good idea because it’s a fundraiser that is also promoting health, which is very important to her.

Sadler says the course is 3.1 miles, and Schools said it can be even more fun when running with family.

“The course was excellent, and my brother and dad came to run it with me, so having people to run with always increases the fun,” said Schools.

Olivia Johnson, sophomore occupational therapy major, was another participant in this year’s race. She ran because of her personal cause. “It is a fun event to raise money for a great cause. I ran also for a family member who passed away from lung cancer a couple years ago,” said Johnson.

This wasn’t Johnson’s first Turkey Trot. “I enjoy running for fun, but running for a cause made it even more rewarding.”she said.

Johnson said the event is a good way to get the entire community involved because everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer, and this is one way to raise awareness.

Th group also ran the lower-impact Bark For Life event.

“Bark for Life honors the care-giving qualities of canine companions and is a noncompetitive walk event for dogs and their owners to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer,” said Sadler.

This event took place after the Turkey Trot and funds also benefit Relay for Life.

“We had vendors to include the Luzerne County SPCA, Adopt A Boxer Rescue, Geisinger Hospital, and Misericordia University’s Love Your Melon Campus Crew. We had a demonstration by the Dallas Township K9 Unit, music provided by Cougar Radio, and a Musical Sit contest and Best Costume/Fall attire contest for the dogs. We also had a dog and human bake sale, basket raffles, ornament-making and dog toy-making,” said Sadler.

Sadler said Relay for Life of Misericordia University is set for Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 7 p.m to 3 a.m. in Anderson Sports and Health Center,

Johnson advises people to do the event because participants are making a difference. She said it doesn’t matter if participants run or walk.

Schools added that anyone can find a way to join in.

“The [TurkeyTrot] event was a walk/run, so even if you weren’t in the best of shape, you could grab a couple of friends and have fun walking while supporting a good cause,” she said.