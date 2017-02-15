‘Love Your Melon’ Fights Against Childhood Cancer





About 20 students are raising funds to fight childhood cancer as part of the national “Love Your Melon” program.

The group joins other students throughout the nation in selling products such as beanies, baseball caps, scarves, shirts, headbands, and mugs as part of the program’s “Campus Crews.”

The students join over 11,000 Crew Members nationwide at 740 different educational institutions, according to the program website.

said the Love Your Melon group on campus isn’t an official on campus club. Instead, the group promotes itself through word of mouth and social media, said junior occupational therapy major Molly Noon. She said some members contribute a fee so that the group can afford art and other supplies. Members run tables and such in Banks.

Mariah Bostwick, junior occupational therapy major, said there are about 20 main crew members and a large list of volunteers who support the cause.

While the program devotes 50 percent of its profit to cancer research, members say their goal is to also provide every child fighting cancer with a beanie.

While neither the university nor the student group benefit from the proceeds of the product sales, the Misericordia Campus Crew does receive acknowledgement for sales that donors make at the program’s online site. Once the group has enough credits, they will be able to go to a hospital and give cancer fighters beanies of their own.

“I love ‘Love Your Melon’ because the money you are spending goes towards a good cause,” said Taylor Daton, junior occupational therapy major.

“The most rewarding part will be delivering a hat to a child in person,” Bostwick said. “A few hats have been donated already, but with enough credits we will be able to dress up as superheroes and deliver a hat to a child in a local hospital.”

Bostwick said the products are well made. She said wearing the hats is a great experience because when people ask what it for, people can tell them about the cause.

Bostwick said that the group needs credit to be able to go and visit hospitals.



“I think that the products are adorable, and although they are a little bit expensive, if you think about it, half of those proceeds are going towards helping a child and putting a smile on their face,” said Noon.

“I love the cuffed beanies, but I’m looking forward to getting a baseball hat soon,” Bostwick said.

“They make really nice products that can be used everyday, and it’s awesome that they are trying to give each child fighting cancer a beanie too,” Daton added.