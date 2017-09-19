Show and Tell





The back to school season: a time when our sleep schedules are not quite fixed, when it’s freezing cold in the morning but blistering hot by 3 p.m., and when our Netflix binges must be put on the back burner and school work at the front.

There are always those moments when we work ahead and have some time to ourselves, so why not enjoy all of the exciting television series and movies the back to school season gives us?

The end of August and beginning of September have been incredibly busy with new releases, new seasons and new remakes of the classics.

The summertime brought Netflix users the fifth season of “Orange Is The New Black,” (which I still need to watch), the original series “GLOW” about a 1980s actress looking for work, and the original crime drama “Ozark.”

Want to watch something easy on Netflix that will make you feel good? Give “GLOW” a try as Rotten Tomato critics have given it a high-rating due to its strong writing and larger-than-life cast.

As summer went on, season seven of “Game of Thrones” was finally premiered on HBO. Info: This season does not coincide with anything written in the original series of novels written by George R.R. Martin.

For those not quite caught up yet, this column will be spoiler free.

Junior English-major and “Game of Thrones” fan Daniella Amendola said that she had distanced herself from the show until this season as she has read the books.

“I think it might have been all the callbacks to the first season, and of course the Stark children being the best,” said Amendola. “Jon was pretty dumb this season though, I love him, and it’s not exactly out of character, but man does he know how to make some questionable choices.”

For me, season seven felt slightly under-developed and boring at times. However, there were certainly some moments that redeemed it overall.

If you have a lot of free time on your hands and want to get into a multi-season show, “Game of Thrones” is a great option – especially since there is no determined release date for season eight at the moment.

Moving onto the summertime silver screen releases, it was an exciting season for superhero films with the release of both “Wonder Woman” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Both movies scored a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is “certified fresh” – meaning, “it’s good, go see it!”

Another highly-rated film this summer was “Dunkirk,” which told the World War II story of the evacuation of Allied troops from French city Dunkirk before Nazi forces arrived.

The break out movie “Baby Driver,”starring Ansel Elgort as a talented getaway driver facing some consequences following after a bad heist, has also received decent reviews. Critics have called it stylish, exciting, and they raved about the soundtrack.

September is already proving to be a productive season for films, especially for thriller and horror lovers.

Jennifer Lawrence stars in “Mother!” coming out mid-September from the same director as “Black Swan” and “Requiem for a Dream.” From that history of films, it is assumed “Mother!” will be another weird, psychological thriller.

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” gains a sequel in mid-September titled “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” bringing back its iconic humor and dangerous adventures.

The 2017 remake of Stephen King’s famous murder-clown story “It” opened Sept. 8 with a successful $123 million in box office sales. While clowns are some people’s worst fears, there seems to be no shortage of them in films and television this season.

“American Horror Story” premiered at the beginning of the month with it’s seventh season entitled “Cult,” following a woman’s reactions and delusions following the 2016 Election Night. She is now haunted by her worst fears which are mostly murderous clowns.

Junior Elementary-education major Cordell Gresh says he enjoys this season so far, but has some issues with it which he hopes get resolved as the episodes go on.

“It feels very generalized at the moment, like how someone’s reaction to the presidential election is now causing them to have these scary visions of clowns,” said Gresh.

For me, “Cult” feels like it has a lot of potential so far especially in comparison to the previous season of “Roanoke.”

If you’re not a fan of scary clowns, no worries – there are many other fan favorites returning this September.

September 28 will be a day of premieres: “Grey’s Anatomy” returns with season 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC, “Will & Grace” makes its long-awaited return at 9 p.m. on NBC, and “How to Get Away With Murder” will return with season four at 10 p.m. on ABC.

The beginning of fall is always an incredible time for the return of our favorite television shows and for the beginning of scary movie season.