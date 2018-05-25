Students, Faculty, Hemingway are Headed to Paris

The three professors who spoke at the Hemingway event, clockwise: Dr. Matthew Nickel, Dr. Rebecca Steinberger and Dr. Brian Carso.

Students and faculty shared papers they will present at a summer conference in Paris.

The April event in Mercy Hall included multiple Ernest Hemingway readings in celebration of Hemingway and anticipation of the 18th International Ernest Hemingway Conference, which will take place in Paris, July 22 to 28. Seven students, seven faculty members and two alumni will make the trip.

English professors Dr. Rebecca Steinberger and Dr. Matthew Nickel, and government, law, and national security professor Dr. Brian Carso read from Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises” and “A Moveable Feast,” which is one of Steinberger’s favorite pieces.

“Hemingway provides the reader with great insight into the craft of writing. Paris is also a major character in the text, so I really feel transported to the City of Lights through his words, description, and vivid tales,” Steinberger.

“I am one of the founding members of the Misericordia Readers Troupe and feel that sharing a variety of literature with the campus is important. Words are meant to be read with feeling,” said Steinberger.

Briana Scorey, junior English and history major, noted that Hemingway is among her favorite authors.

“I participated in the reading because I’m going to Paris this summer and it was an enjoyable way to start to immerse ourselves in that Paris/Hemingway experience. This reading was important to me because it was a way to get our Paris group together and enjoy some Hemingway together,” she said.

The conference is hosted by The American University of Paris and will be held near the Eiffel Tower. It will include many well-known speakers at the Sorbonne, boat rides on the Seine and other special events.

“I’m most excited for interacting with international scholars and exploring the streets of Paris with some of my best friends,” said Scorey.

Steinberger said she looks forward to sharing this unique experience with students as she enjoys the work of established speakers such as Terry Eagleton and Adam Gopnik, who will present at the conference.