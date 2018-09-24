Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Press Play”

I don’t know how to press the stop button.

There’s nothing more that I want to do than rewind all of the moments that we’ve shared in such little time.

When I wake up it’s you, I go to sleep it’s you, I don’t know how to press the stop button.

My heart is melting out of my chest.

My mind is stimulating at 1000 mph and there’s no way that I can fix it.

Yet, I am afraid to fall to my death for the 100th time and I am afraid to see myself creating waterfalls of sadness, but I don’t know how to press the stop button.

You are the only one that I have my eyes on and I am blind of what your doing to me.

I yearn for the touch of your skin and the smell of your scent that will leave me star gazed forever.

Please treat me with all of your love because I’m ready to receive everything that your heart will give.