Sleepy
November 8, 2018
Another day, another hour,
Tipping the glass on its head.
I wait, I waited, breath bated,
For tonight, for tomorrow,
For a piece of peace of mind.
If the sands pour faster,
And it doesn’t end in disaster,
I will wake up from my daze
And find cicadas screeching
Perpetually behind my eyes.
I wait, I waited, my time’s spent.
I wished it away, sold it to a beast
Who gobbled up my peace of mind,
All of my time, all of my youth,
For what?