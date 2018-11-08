The student news site of Misericordia University

The Highlander

Menu

Sleepy

Daniella Amendola, Editor-in-Chief
November 8, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Another day, another hour,

Tipping the glass on its head.

I wait, I waited, breath bated,

For tonight, for tomorrow,

For a piece of peace of mind.

 

If the sands pour faster,

And it doesn’t end in disaster,

I will wake up from my daze

And find cicadas screeching

Perpetually behind my eyes.

 

I wait, I waited, my time’s spent.

I wished it away, sold it to a beast

Who gobbled up my peace of mind,

All of my time, all of my youth,

For what?

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of Misericordia University
Sleepy