“Percussion!” Exhibit Opens In Art Gallery

Check out Misericordia’s most recent the Pauly Friedman’s Art Gallery exhibit called “Percussion!” between Nov. 1 and Feb. 2, 2019!

The goal of this exhibit’s theme is to present performing arts through impact, relating to experiences throughout the world’s history to present day, according to director of the art galleries Lalaine Little. New York-based artist Stefana McClure and Columbian Artist Johana Moscoso incorporated movement, pressure and striking motions in their art to represent their different experiences with conflict and change.

Little explained how each piece was created through physical activity such as dancing, hurling of objects and even typing. She also detailed how one of the projects was created by capturing images of an entire season of “The Simpsons”, clip by clip, and transferred onto paper.

One of McClure’s creations called Protest Jackets, displays school children’s jackets with rocks in the pockets which have each been wrapped in poetry and hurled at a wall. The message behind this piece is to show the innocence interrupted by violence, which can be seen when looking closely at each jacket and the impressions on all the poetry on each rock.

Along with the wide range of pieces to look at, each display has either a QR code which leads the viewer to a site with more information on the piece including videos of the process and the music the artists performed to while creating each piece.

The art gallery is open every week Tuesday through Thursday 12 p.m.-7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 12 p.m.-7 p.m.