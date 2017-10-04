Show and Tell





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The weather is weird, school work is firing up and more TV shows are premiering.

As the first full month of the fall semester comes to an end, there are still some exciting new releases before the Halloween-exclusives begin.

The third season of “Fuller House” releases Sept. 22 on Netflix without mention of how many seasons will be made. My bets are on eight seasons, just like the original “Full House.”

If you’re into Sci-Fi, or specifically Star Trek, CBS will premiere “Star Trek: Discovery” Sept. 24, 50 years after the original “Star Trek” series.

“The Good Doctor,” which tells the story of a young surgeon with autism working in a pediatric surgical unit will premiere Sept. 25 on ABC. Fun fact: this show is based off of a South Korean drama show under the same title.

On that same day, “The Big Bang Theory” returns with season 11 while also premiering the new prequel “Young Sheldon” right after, both on CBS.

The highly rated “This Is Us” returns with season two Sept. 26 on NBC, with creator Dan Fogelman calling the premiere a “huge, sad, beautiful wallop,” which sounds a little rough.

Sept. 28 will showcase the 14th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” and season four of “How to Get Away with Murder,” both on ABC.

A childhood classic of mine, “Will & Grace,” returns after a long hiatus on NBC Sept. 28 as well. I am very excited to watch it again!

Without getting too ahead of myself: “Saturday Night Live” returns Sept. 30 on NBC, which I am also excited for.

So far the end of 2017 is really showing off in the realm of television series.

As mentioned earlier, “American Horror Story: Cult” premiered Sept. 5 on FX. At this moment we are three episodes in, and to quote my friend Melissa Milbut, junior English major, “It’s a lot so far.” “American Horror Story” is one of my favorite television series of all time, and so far “Cult” is really owning up to the original feeling of the first seasons of the horror-drama (“Murder House” and “Asylum,” specifically), which has gotten slightly muddled over the years. I am loving it so far and can not wait to see the rest of this season.

If you are itching to head to the movie theater, there are still some exciting releases.

“American Assassin” starring Dylan O’Brien moved into theaters Sept. 15 telling the story of two soldiers investigating random attacks on military and civilian targets. While it did not get the best reviews via Rotten Tomatoes, it may be worth seeing if you are a fan of action films.

On Sept. 22, “Battle of the Sexes,” starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell, tells the true story of the 1973 tennis match between women’s World #1 Billie Jean King and ex-men’s champion Bobby Riggs. The iconic tennis match was known as a “battle of the sexes” and is one of the most-watched televised sports events of all time. Coming from the same directors as the iconic movie “Little Miss Sunshine,” this movie looks like it will be an uplifting tale about overcoming challenges. I’m hoping for a chance to see it!

After watching “Star Trek: Discovery,” you might want to go see the newest sci-fi film: “Flatliners” released Sept. 29. “Flatliners” tells the story of five medical students who hope to understand what happens after life by starting a dangerous experiment of stopping their hearts for a short amount of time. Judging by the trailer, there looks to be a fair amount of horror as well.

Moving towards television again, the other day I watched a video from Netflix giving a list of everything that is going to be releasing in October, including Netflix originals and movies. In honor of the college student’s most favorite tool of procrastination, I thought I would give a little roundup of notable Netflix releases for the month of September.

The beginning of September saw classic films released on Netflix, including: “Dead Poets Society,” “Disney’s Mulan,” “Jaws,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Requiem for a Dream”. There was also “The Rugrats Movie,” which is perfect for any trip down childhood nostalgia lane.

By the second week, season seven of “The Walking Dead,” season four of “BoJack Horseman,” and season seven of “Portlandia” were released.

Mid-September saw the release of two Disney movies: “Pocahontas” and the live-action “Beauty and the Beast.”

Netflix released an original film, directed by Angelina Jolie, in mid-September. “First They Killed My Father” is about a five-year-old Cambodian child being trained as a soldier. With stellar reviews and incredible actors, the movie has helped bring light to some overseas terror.

The end of the month saw many season continuations for shows such as “Gotham,” “Dark Matter” and “Murder Maps.”

If you are still feeling nostalgic after watching “The Rugrats Movie,” Netflix has also released a continuation series of “The Magic School Bus” titled “The Magic School Bus Rides Again.”

If you don’t relish being taken for a ride, worry not. Things will only get better as we begin the month of October.