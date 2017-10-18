Show and Tell





What an exciting time of the year. We’re already done with one month of the semester, the holiday season is on its way and there’s candy being sold everywhere!

October is a great month to sit down with a blanket, relax and watch some television or Netflix.

Some iconic animated shows premiered new seasons Oct. 1: season 29 of “The Simpsons,”season 15 of “Family Guy” and season eight of “Bob’s Burgers,” all on Fox. I will definitely be binge-watching “Bob’s Burgers” when the season is over.

“Ghosted,” starring Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, gives a comedic twist on paranormal investigators. It premiered Oct. 1 on Fox. I thought the trailer was pretty funny and interesting. It looks like it’s a lighthearted, fun show to watch.

Several popular family comedies premiered new seasons Oct. 3: season nine of “The Middle,” season four of “Fresh Off the Boat” and season four of “black-ish” all on ABC. I don’t religiously warch shows that fall into this genre, but they are entertaining when I catch glimpses of them.

“The Mayor” premiered Oct. 3 on ABC. The original series follows a 27-year-old struggling rapper who runs for town mayor to gain popularity but then actually wins the election . I think this is such a fun concept, and I will definitely try to keep up with this series.

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription and are into creepy true stories, you’ll probably really enjoy “Lore” coming out Oct. 13. Created from a popular podcast by Aaron Mahnke, the six-episode series will offer some haunting explanations to well-known folklore, a perfect series to get you into the Halloween mood!

Regarding some shows mentioned in the last issue: I watched the premiere of “Will & Grace” and felt very nostalgic. The show feels like it has not changed at all over the years – all of the cast looks and acts the same and the humor is still punchy and funny. I can’t wait to watch the rest of the season.

“American Horror Story: Cult” continues to prove itself similar to the early-fan favorite seasons of “American Horror Story.” “Cult” is weird and uncomfortable, but it is so well done. Every week is another crazy adventure.

Previously I talked about the movie “It,” the 2017 remake of the popular clown-centric Stephen King novel, and I was able to finally see it!

“It” was a great film – I was afraid it was not going to be a serious horror movie, but I was definitely wrong. “It” had funny moments but also told the story of Pennywise the Clown without being too campy. I enjoyed it a lot.

“It” is still in theaters, but there are more exciting releases coming this month.

“The Mountain Between Us,” starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba, was released Oct. 6. The film tells the story of two strangers trying to survive in dangerous elements following a plane crash. I don’t think I’ll be making a trip to go see “The Mountain Between Us” because I’m not personally a fan of romance flicks. Viewers on Rotten Tomatoes have already criticized the romance but point out how Winslet and Elba are still stand-out actors who carry the film.

The “Blade Runner” sequel, “Blade Runner 2049,” released Oct. 6, 35 years after its predecessor. It stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, and has been called “visually stunning” and “narratively satisfying” by critics on Rotten Tomatoes. After its opening weekend, it has only made $31.5 million compared to the $150 million production budget. While a cult classic, its sci-fi genre might make it harder to watch for newer audiences. Maybe I’ll go see it simply for Ryan Gosling.

“Happy Death Day” is set for release Oct. 13. The thriller is focused on a college student reliving the day of her murder until she discovers who killed her. I will hopefully get a chance to see this one!

Netflix is kicked off October by releasing some thrillers and some generally weird stuff.

“Never Let Me Go,” released Oct. 1, follows three English boarding school students who leave school and then find out a horrible truth about themselves.

“Raw,” released Oct. 4, follows a vegetarian veterinary science student who has a bite of raw meat during a hazing ritual and becomes a cannibal. Judging from the trailer, this movie is not for the faint of heart. Or for those who don’t like blood. There is a lot of blood.

On a brighter note: “Miss Congeniality” and “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous,” released Oct. 1, are perfect films to watch on a cold October night.

If you are interested in watching a documentary about another country’s culture, check out “Tokyo Idols,” which was released on Oct. 1. “Tokyo Idols” follows an aspiring Japanese-pop singer, Rio, and the disconnection between her and her middle-aged male fans.

I can’t wait for the rest of October and its new releases even though I have so much to watch already! I know what I’ll be doing during Fall Break. Enjoy!