Show and Tell

We’re getting into the last hoorah of 2017, so here are some releases to keep you busy before the holidays come around.

At the beginning of November, “Thor: Ragnarok” was released as the third installment to the “Thor” franchise. It picks up after the events in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston return as the main characters Thor and Loki, but they are joined by Cate Blanchett and Mark Ruffalo.

The drama “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” was released nationwide this month after a limited release in October. The storyline is vague, but the trailer was weird and intense.

“My Friend Dahmer,” starring Ross Lynch, had a limited release as well. The biographical drama about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s life before the slaughter of 17 people has an uncomfortable vibe, mostly because Lynch plays a very convincing killer.

A movie adaptation to Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” gets released mid-November with a star-studded cast including Johnny Depp and Daisy Ridley. Thirteen strangers are stranded on a train as they get involved in a puzzle-like murder – will they be able to find the culprit before it’s too late? I can’t spoil it – I never finished the book.

Moving onto other things I have not finished: “Stranger Things” season two! I am about one-third of the way done, and it’s really living up to the impression that the first season left. Without getting into the story to avoid spoilers: This season is cinematographically well done and is a much-needed continuation of some season one cliff-hangers, while it still creates an interesting storyline with new characters and conflicts. I’m really enjoying it so far!

Along with the release of “Stranger Things” season two, comes “Beyond Stranger Things,” a behind-the-scenes interview session. It would probably be beneficial to only watch this once you have finished season two to avoid spoilers.

Netflix has the new original drama series “Alias Grace,” a true story about 19th-century murders, which focuses on an Irish maid with amnesia. The trailer was similar to those for scary movies: action-packed and shocking. While I’m not really a fan of historical dramas, I may have to start watching this one to see where it goes.

Netflix is not stopping with the original historical creations for November: “Mudbound” tells the story of white landowners and black sharecroppers in the Mississippi Delta following World War II. It was well-received by critics. It’s possibly an award-winner.

“Godless,” Netflix’s final historical drama, is a western series about women located in a frontier town. All men have died in a mining-accident and now women must uphold the law and keep the town safe. This sounds like a cool concept, but the Old West accents might hold me back from watching it.

Some fun movies have come to Netflix this month – “Men In Black,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Scary Movie” and “The Boss Baby” – helping balance out all of drama with some comedic and uplifting stories.

Onto television for November – the long-awaited season eight of “Shameless” premieres on Showtime. “Shameless” follows a dysfunctional family through their weird adventures.

If you’re into the Food Network – and who isn’t? – there are so many new series coming for the holiday season that it’s a little overwhelming. “Guy’s Big Project,” which is hosted by – you guessed it, Guy Fieri – is a new cooking competition series. “Iron Chef” is getting a revival while also getting a recap series that revisits previous years. With the holiday season on its way, there’s a lot of holiday cooking and baking going on. “Holiday Baking Championship” returns with season four and an all new series, “Christmas Cookie Challenge,” will premiere as well. Sounds delicious!

Other than watching season two of “Stranger Things,” I have been slowly working through the rest of Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” Amazon Prime’s “Lore” and “American Horror Story: Cult.” I missed one weekly episode of “Cult” and have snowballed into missing the rest of the season. This always happens for me with “American Horror Story,” so I’ll just watch it all when the season is done.

Also, the Hallmark channel has already started playing every single one of their original Christmas movies – all day every day – if you want to start feeling festive a little early.