Show and Tell

November is almost over! It feels like once the holiday season begins after Halloween it just snowballs until we get to New Year’s. I sadly haven’t been able to watch almost anything the past couple weeks, but there are still some exciting new releases before December begins that I’m looking forward to seeing.

First, “Justice League” showcases Batman and Wonder Woman working together with the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg to fight against a common enemy. It has been greeted with some harsh reviews by critics and general viewers, scoring a 39% on Rotten Tomatoes. While I do love Jason Momoa, I will probably not go see “Justice League.” Superhero movies have not captured my interest.

If you’re into watching heartwarming stories that might make you cry, “Wonder” may pique your interest. Based on the best-selling novel, “Wonder” tells the story of August Pullman, a child with facial differences, as he goes to mainstream school and strives for acceptance. Greeted by wonderful reviews about the cast’s incredible work, “Wonder” is probably something you do not want to miss.

If you’re looking for more drama with heartstrings tugs, “Roman J. Israel, Esq” may fit the bill. It stars Denzel Washington as a defense attorney whose career is changed by a series of events in Los Angeles’s criminal system. Even before it’s release it had a 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, which can always change, but it does not look too hopeful.

Some animated films are being released in November: “The Breadwinner,” produced by Angelina Jolie follows Pravana, an 11-year-old girl growing up under Taliban rule in Afghanistan in 2001 as she pretends to be a boy to support her family. While “The Breadwinner” is having a limited release, I would love to get the chance to see such a powerful movie.

Disney and Pixar released “Coco” before Thanksgiving, which should be an interesting film. “Coco” follows the character of Miguel who dreams to be a musician but is banned from doing music from his family. As he tries to figure out his family history, he goes on strange adventures with a colorful cast of characters. It sounds like an upbeat, fun movie and Pixar has never disappointed me before.

Beginning the Christmas spirit early, Sony Pictures Animation has released “The Star.” The film follows a donkey named Bo who longs for something different than his regular life. As he embarks on an adventure with several other animal friends, they start to follow the Star that will lead them to an iconic biblical story of Christmas. This is probably the most family-friendly Christmas film at the moment compared to “Daddy’s Home 2” and “A Bad Moms Christmas.”

Building onto the Christmas spirit, “The Man Who Invented Christmas” tells the story of timeless author Charles Dickens. The film focuses on how Dickens created the story “A Christmas Carol” and how characters like Ebenezer Scrooge came to be. Watching “A Christmas Carol” is essential for me to get into the holiday spirit, and I would love to see where it all originated.

Finally, if you like historical dramas and are looking for more World War II movies after this summer’s release of “Dunkirk,” check out “Darkest Hour.” Gary Oldman, as Britain’s Prime Minister Winston Churchill, faces hard decisions on how to win the war as the Nazis advance after the events of Dunkirk. The trailer looks intense.

That essentially sums up the releases we have to look forward to in the final weeks of November before some of the December movies start rolling out.

I can’t wait for December and all the movies it will bring. Specifically “The Disaster Artist,” based on the making of Tommy Wiseau’s iconic bad film “The Room,” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the much-needed sequel to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

I can’t wait to see these movies! It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year. The end of November brings scarcity for television releases as most series are winding down with the end of the year on its way.

Enjoy the last weeks of November, watch some flicks and prepare for the holidays.