Show and Tell

Happy December! This semester is finally almost over – soon we will have no classes for a month, and we will all be able to binge-watch Netflix again without feeling like we have other things we need to be doing.

I’ve slowly been getting through “Stranger Things” season 2 over the past couple of weeks. I think I’ve been taking this season slowly because it’s so sad this time around – season 1 had its moments, but it eventually reached a happy ending. I’m not sure if it’s going to turn around in the two episodes I have left this season (I guess it has to though. Season 3 has already been confirmed) after the backstories of Eleven and the current state of Will. I’ll save any spoilers for when I finally finish it, but I’m definitely not emotionally ready for the end!

Netflix has some interesting releases this month, at least in the way of TV series and films. The German criminal story “Dark” tells the story of a missing persons case that exposes the stories of families and a town’s history, which sounds really cool. I’ll definitely be binge-watching season 1 over winter break.

If you’re into biographical period dramas about the British royal family, Netflix has some new things for you: “The Young Victoria” stars Emily Blunt as Queen Victoria in her early years before everything else happened, and “The Crown” returns with season 2 telling Queen Elizabeth II’s life from World War II to the mid-1960s.

If you’re into fictional stories about British government, “V for Vendetta” is now on Netflix (although I could’ve sworn it was already on Netflix – things come and go so fast) telling the dystopian story of overthrowing the controlling government.

If British accents are not your thing, you might enjoy the autobiographical “8 Mile” that tells the story of the rapper Eminem. The Oscar-winning original film was released in 2002 and is now on Netflix for the foreseeable future.

Some other noteworthy Netflix titles: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Trollhunters” part 2, “Wormwood,” “My Happy Family,” “Voyeur” and “Bright.”

Amazon is really coming through this month! “Silence,” starring Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield, is finally getting released on a streaming service. “Silence” tells the story of two 17th century Jesuit priests searching for their mentor in Japan. The film originally came out last year around the holidays, and I wanted to see it but just never got around to it. I’m so excited to finally watch it!

Amazon is also streaming the summer release “It Comes At Night,” a cabin-in-the-woods horror movie that got mixed reviews. This movie is one of those for which I had to check the “Does the dog die?” website (a great resource to find out if scenes are horribly sad) after hearing some harsh comments about it. Spoiler: the dog does die.

If you want a creepy movie without dying dogs, Amazon is also streaming “Nightcrawler,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, this month. It gives an interesting perspective on media professionals trying to find the most gruesome crime stories to tell.

Several films are set to be released before year’s end, including“The Disaster Artist” (for which the closest showing is about 45 minutes away, sadly, but that isn’t going to stop me) and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” but there are more on the horizon.

“Ferdinand,” voiced by John Cena, tells the story of an animated bull that is nicer than it looks. He is separated from his family and bands together friends to get back to them. It sounds like a heartwarming children’s film just in time for the holidays.

If you’re into true crime, gangster stories, and possibly John Travolta, “Gotti” will be released mid-December. The flick tells the story of the powerful Gambino Family.

A revival of the 1995 film “Jumanji” is released this month starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas. This film is more of a continuation of the original story instead of a remake, according to the cast. The plot’s the same: It follows as people playing the gameJumanji get sucked into it and out of reality.

If you enjoyed “La La Land” last year, you’ll probably want to check out “The Greatest Showman,” starring Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zendaya. “The Greatest Showman” will tell the story of the beginnings of show business and the impact it made.

Before December is over, “Pitch Perfect 3,” the third installment of the acapella group original will be released. Judging by the trailer, it seems like it will be a fun time just like the other two.

We all know that the end of the semester is a rough time, but be sure to take a break every once in a while!