The changes we see on campus never come easily, but the university’s outreach and fellowship never stop even though it may come in different forms.

It took a lot of work to plan, construct and pay for the buildings that we walk by every day. Grants had to be sought and secured, contracts had to be signed, and many decisions had to be made.

One of the most important buildings that still stands on campus is the Science Building, which is slated for an addition and overhaul next year. Crews broke ground on the building Feb. 1, 1956. The architect Carl Schmidt designed the decidedly mid-century architecture to house offices and classes, as well as labs for students’ application of science knowledge and skills.

Other campus buildings have already undergone significant change and adaptation. Many were used as dorms until the dorms of today were built. A building called the Coolock House, 42 Claude Street, was used as a dorm but it was sold Feb. 1975 for $24,900 because a new dorm was ready. Construction on North Hall, the new student residential building, began March 1971.

The university’s fellowship , while not ceasing, was different years ago, too. The university teamed up with West Point Cadet Glee Club Feb. 13, 1965 for a concert at the Irem Temple. Not only did the university hold a concert with West Point, it also held one with Villanova College Feb. 14, 1970. And the intercollegiate cooperation spread: In February 1971, four schools came together and performed a large concert.

The entertainment never ceases, either. In March 1966, the National Players performed the “Miser,” and in March 1956 “Catherine the Valiant.” In March 1975, a university children’s theatre put on the show “Livin’ de Life,” which starred the beloved Br’er Rabbit. In February 1966, the school put on the play “The House of Bernarda Alba,” for the school and community as well as the play “Quality Street,” on March 5, 1935 in St. Ann’s Auditorium.

But of course, life is not all fun and games: A meaningful life requires giving. Back in June of 1972, the surrounding area experienced one of the worst floods in history due to Hurricane Agnes. When the flood submerged the area, roughly 1,500 evacuees where brought to the school. The school community, without surprise, opened their arms to the incoming people. Also, people who were residing in Nesbitt Hospital in Kingston found refuge at the university in their time of need.

The university has constructed buildings to serve more students, and it has invited the community, young and old, to experience entertainment, find community, seek solace, find shelter and rest their weary heads.

All have always been welcome, and the university prepares to serve ever more.