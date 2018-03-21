Miss Recordia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This column is about change, but one thing that stays the same is the weather that plagues Northeastern Pa. Sometimes it seems as if the sun doesn’t shine over Dallas until May.

May brings lightness in another way, too: graduation. There were only 50 graduates on June 4, 1935, nine years after the university had opened its doors. The commencement ceremony took place in Nicholas Auditorium. Out of those 50 graduates, 37 received Bachelor of the Arts degrees, twelve Bachelors of Science degrees and one received a Bachelor’s degree in music. It is crazy to think that the university offered a degree in music since we’re now known for fantastic health sciences programs.

In June 1970, a few different departments were growing and enabling the school to increase its offerings. On June 7, a special education endorsement was given for the Education Degree. Education is still a very important and popular major, and the university has produced many teachers who continue to spread the charisms instilled in them during their time here. Another important addition that came about in 1970 was full approval for an art department. The program was designed for students who wished to become art teachers. The university made sure that provided the education that the students wanted and needed.

Just two years later, in June 1972, the university further expanded its art department by offering a Master’s degree program in art. Scranton University offered one, too. Fun fact, Scranton University was called St. Thomas College until 1938, but it went through a name change, many years before Misericordia did. Both schools are now also universities. (For anyone who doesn’t know, the university was called College Misericordia just over ten years ago.)

Although the university no longer has its art department, it continues to provide art education through exhibits in the Pauly Freedman Art Gallery. When the gallery first opened in 1978, it was in the Administration Building. The current exhibit, “Canadian Masters of the Carmen and Sarah Latona Collection,” will be available through March.

The university also supports student art. On April 6 the gallery will show the exhibit “Whimsy and Wonder.” the artworks are from the Vertu Art Studio, located in Dallas.The exhibit will open at 6:00 p.m. and offer a screening of the film “I’m An Artist,” and a reception.

The university has been frozen over the last couple months, but hopefully some of these upcoming events will bring people out of hiding! So warm up and attend upcoming events and remember where they all got a start.