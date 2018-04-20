Show and Tell

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As we near the end of the semester, we’re all swamped with papers, projects and presentations. That doesn’t leave a lot of time to sit down and watch a television show, but if you need some rest and relaxation let me recommend a couple of things.

I find myself rewatching a lot of comedic shows for background noise, especially if I’m up late working on something.

One of my favorite shows to rewatch is “The Office” (U.S. version, specifically) because it’s well done and naturally funny. If you haven’t seen a single episode of this many-seasoned show, don’t worry. It’s a low maintenance show that doesn’t require a lot of undivided attention. It’s still on Netflix, too, which is a huge plus.

However, one of my favorite shows to rewatch (and it’s my pic for all time best) is “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which is no longer on Netflix and has moved to Hulu… which I don’t have. Despite that, if you have the means to watch it – watch it. It’s gross, but it’s so ridiculous that every episode is hilarious. It’s a masterpiece, really.

If you’re struggling with the end of the semester remember, to take a break and watch something uplifting – so maybe don’t watch the show I’m about to talk about.

Let’s be real. I love Netflix. And I also love Netflix originals. I can’t get into some of them because they’re just boring, but some are the best shows I’ve seen on – air quotes here – “television.”

“Flint Town,” a newly released Netflix original documenting the events of Flint, Michigan, falls in the middle for me, mostly because I don’t know how to feel about it.

“Flint Town” is a really well-made docuseries that gives the viewer information about Flint, Michigan that I didn’t really expect to learn. The primary focus is not the Flint water crisis; it’s the crisis of Flint itself.

Flint is an all-American town that once offered jobs and opportunity as a hub for the automotive industry, but it fell apart as companies and factories began leaving or closing down.

Even before Flint’s water supply became contaminated, the community was plagued with crime and poverty. The city’s budget was suffering, which led to devastating cuts in the Flint Police Department Fewer than 100 officers protect a city of a 100,000 people.

“Flint Town” showcases the police department’s struggles in a town torn apart by distrust in government, specifically after the water crisis.

This show is rated MA for mature audiences, which I think is fitting. This docuseries doesn’t hold anything back.

There is real death, real crime and real problems that the police officers have to deal with.

While it is explicit, “Flint Town” is quite interesting. I think it falls between “boring” and “amazing” for me because the subject matter is so harsh, it’s not uplifting in the slightest, and it made me angry most of the time.

The last Netflix show I binge-watched, “Queer Eye,” is on the opposite side of the emotional spectrum.

Still, “Flint Town” is a great to watch if you are genuinely curious about the struggles of this Michigan town and perhaps America itself. It is a well-made docuseries that clearly demonstrates how once successful cities can fall apart so quickly.

So – if you’re stressing out from the amount of work you have to do before the end of the semester, maybe save “Flint Town” for the summer. It is eight episodes in total,. Each episode is 45 minutes.

Netflix has so many interesting things out now that I don’t know where to go next. There’s “The Keepers,” another docuseries about the possibly conspiratorial murder of a nun. There’s “Wild Wild Country,” which centers around a cult leader in Oregon, and an honorable mention, “Requiem,” which sounds like the English version of “Dark.”

Before I start watching another dramatic Netflix original, I’ll probably spend some time watching something comedic. It’s a good thing to break up the genres once in a while.

Don’t get me wrong: I love docuseries and dramatic, suspenseful shows, but they’re exhausting. Sometimes, you just have to relax.