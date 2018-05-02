Show and Tell

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As we draw closer to the end of the semester, I’ve been on a quest to watch new things on Netflix.

I’ve succeeded.

After writing a little bit on “Wild Wild Country” in my last column, a friend told me how good it was and how she binge-watched it, so of course I gave it a shot.

“Wild Wild Country” is a Netflix original docuseries about the Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, sometimes known as Osho, his personal assistant Ma Anand Sheela and their community of followers in Oregon.

The series is six episodes long with each episode lasting about one hour.

I don’t know why, but the first episode was really hard to get through. I think it took about two days for me to complete it.

Each episode provides a lot of information, which slightly bored me. I tried to watch the first episode in just one sitting, but I found myself wanting to get up and do other activities.

Usually, if I’m not immediately hooked I give it up. But this series has received some amazing ratings and reviews , so I’m going to keep watching it. I believe that it will get more interesting.

As I was feeling dejected about not enjoying “Wild Wild Country” from the first episode, I went to my Netflix app full of choice overload and was greeted by an old friend.

I started watching “Portlandia” when my family got a Netflix account many years ago, and I was awestruck that it was still on the streaming platform.

“Portlandia” now has eight seasons, which happily surprised me.

If you’re a fan of “Saturday Night Live” but also enjoy the dry, surreal humor of “The Office,” give “Portlandia” a shot, and I promise you will not be disappointed.

It’s a sketch comedy series starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, who also created the show, and is produced by Lorne Michaels (creator and producer of “Saturday Night Live”) and Jonathan Krisel (director of “Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!”), so it’s weird but really, really funny.

“Portlandia” is the comedic window into the special city of Portland, Oregon. Sketches usually exploit niche aspects of the city like a feminist women’s-works-only bookstore – which is a real place in Portland!

I fell in love with it again. Some skits fall flat for me, but it’s consistently funny otherwise.

Also, Kyle MacLachlan plays the mayor of Portland and he is incredible. The actual Portland mayor from 2009-2012 stars as his assistant, which is a hoot.

When I first started watching “Portlandia” there were only three seasons in total, on Netflix at least, so I’m excited to continue watching up to the seventh season.

The eighth season finished airing in March so it will probably be some time until that shows up on Netflix.

Reviving my interest in “Portlandia” has made me want to finish a lot of other shows I started watching forever ago.

I started watching many shows when my family first got Netflix, and I just forgot about them over time – take “Mad Men.”

“Mad Men” is is worth revisiting even though I finished the first season years ago.

It’s set in 1960s New York City during the competitive, slightly glamorous, era of advertising. The show is dramatic and raunchy – so of course I want to watch all seven seasons.

I also really need to finish watching season two of “Twin Peaks,” another instance of the incredible Kyle MacLachlan, because it’s been a couple years.

In my defense, there are 22 episodes in season two compared to eight in season one. Why did they do this?

In between bouts of “Portlandia,” I’ve managed to watch this entire season of “Bridezillas,” which was a fantastic experience.

Reality television is a guilty pleasure, but reality television about crazy brides? Sign me up, please.

If you’re stressing out about projects and presentations, just watch “Bridezillas” and feel good about yourself, because you’re probably not attacking or threatening people at your wedding.

Probably.