The student news site of Misericordia University

The Highlander

A Commitment to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care

January 12, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Medicine, and Health at Misericordia University will be holding several events relating to preserving human dignity in health care.

In commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, these events serve as a “Commitment to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care” while remembering the many victims of medical abuse throughout history.

On Jan. 29, Dr. Susan Miller will hold a master lecture, “Medical Experimentation During and After World War II”, in the Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall rooms 218-219 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. There is limited seating available – if interested in attending please RSVP to Stephanie Winsock at swinsock@misericordia.edu or ext. 3356 by Jan. 24.

At 5:00pm, Dr. Tessa Chelouche will present “Reflecting on the Past to Protect the Future: Medical Ethics and Human Dignity after the Holocaust” in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall.

Misericordia’s Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Medicine, and Health have joined with the Maimonides Institute for Medicine, Ethics and the Holocaust, the Department of Bioethics and the Holocaust of the UNESCO Chair of Bioethics (Haifa) and CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center to present these events.

For more information, please visit: https://www.misericordia.edu/page.cfm?p=2336

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Campus Life

    New Bioethics Center Aims to Impact Medical Policy

  • Campus Life

    Nurses: Time is Now for Flu Shot

  • Health Sciences

    New Physician Assistant Program in the Works

  • A Commitment to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care

    Campus Life

    Deadly Nurses Latest Topic in ‘Deadly Medicine’ Series

  • A Commitment to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care

    Health Sciences

    ‘Deadly Medicine’ Speaker Series Continues to Draw Crowds

  • A Commitment to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care

    Health Sciences

    ‘Deadly Medicine’ Exhibit Presents Ethical Debates

  • A Commitment to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care

    Health Sciences

    PT Students Assess Work Areas

  • A Commitment to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care

    Columns

    Inside Scope on Medical Truths: The Struggle of Life

  • A Commitment to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care

    Columns

    Inside Scope on Medical Truths

  • A Commitment to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care

    Columns

    Inside Scope on Medical Truths: Craniopagus Twins

The student news site of Misericordia University
A Commitment to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care