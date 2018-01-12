A Commitment to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care

The Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Medicine, and Health at Misericordia University will be holding several events relating to preserving human dignity in health care.

In commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, these events serve as a “Commitment to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care” while remembering the many victims of medical abuse throughout history.

On Jan. 29, Dr. Susan Miller will hold a master lecture, “Medical Experimentation During and After World War II”, in the Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall rooms 218-219 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. There is limited seating available – if interested in attending please RSVP to Stephanie Winsock at swinsock@misericordia.edu or ext. 3356 by Jan. 24.

At 5:00pm, Dr. Tessa Chelouche will present “Reflecting on the Past to Protect the Future: Medical Ethics and Human Dignity after the Holocaust” in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall.

Misericordia’s Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Medicine, and Health have joined with the Maimonides Institute for Medicine, Ethics and the Holocaust, the Department of Bioethics and the Holocaust of the UNESCO Chair of Bioethics (Haifa) and CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center to present these events.

For more information, please visit: https://www.misericordia.edu/page.cfm?p=2336