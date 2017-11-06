My Phone and Me: Michael Diakunczak
Michael Diakunczak, Reporter
November 6, 2017
Welcome to The Highlander’s web exclusive feature of “My Phone and Me”! This is a feature where students showcase their week via the pictures they take on their phones.
For the week of Nov. 5, we follow communications major Michael Diakunczak through his week.
Tyler Colonno and I gathering research for a Subjects and Symbols presentation later in the week.
Studying the playbook before a late night practice with Tyler Colonno and Tyler Stephan.
Grabbing a late night snack from Sheetz, it usually is an everyday for a big guy such as myself.
Rich Baldovin, Connor Swagler, and Dan Kimbrough teaching the Video 1 class how to set up a two-person interview with cameras.
Tyler Kling finalizing the powerpoint for our Subjects and Symbols group presentation the next day.
Skyler Behrend and Justin Connolly losing to me in a game of cornhole before practice.
Joe Frank finding his focus after my pep talk before his first collegiate start against Delaware Valley on Saturday.
Staying up late and struggling to pick classes for the spring semester the night before my advisor meeting.