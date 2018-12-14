A Misericordia Christmas

Sophomore nursing major, Jenna Chilcote helping residence life with their free Christmas ornament making. By: Sierra Crane
The girls living in this room keep their decoration simple with this Santa door poster. It is a cute and effective design choice!
By: Kailene Nye
Students in MacDowell Hall set up this little Christmas Tree in their room to get into the holiday spirit. Holiday decorations were going up before November was even over!
By: Kailene Nye
Banks is decked out in Christmas cheer!
By: Reece Winckler
The library elves were busy decorating this year!
By: Reece Wickler
Mercy Hall decorated in traditional Christmas joy.
By: Reece Wickler