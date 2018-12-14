The student news site of Misericordia University

A Misericordia Christmas

Sierra Crane, Kailene Nye, and Reece Wickler
December 14, 2018

Sophomore nursing major, Jenna Chilcote helping residence life with their free Christmas ornament making. By: Sierra Crane

The girls living in this room keep their decoration simple with this Santa door poster. It is a cute and effective design choice!
By: Kailene Nye

 

Students in MacDowell Hall set up this little Christmas Tree in their room to get into the holiday spirit. Holiday decorations were going up before November was even over!
By: Kailene Nye

Banks is decked out in Christmas cheer!
By: Reece Winckler

The library elves were busy decorating this year!
By: Reece Wickler

Mercy Hall decorated in traditional Christmas joy.
By: Reece Wickler

