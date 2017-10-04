Students, Faculty Honor 9/11 Victims

Members of the campus community paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 by carrying the American flag throughout campus.



They walked with the flag as a symbol of their appreciation for the victims’ sacrifice. The event was open to everyone for the entire day, and there was not a single minute that the flag was not displayed for all to see.

September 11 is a day Americans honor the many brave people who lost their lives trying to rescue others. Many people look forward to this event every year. Some students who walk during 9/11 are athletes. Many sports teams volunteer to walk during as much free time as they have available.

Students were able to walk for as long as they could, and many had the chance to do a couple of laps around campus.

Jasmine Watson, a sophomore volleyball player, said she chose to walk around campus with the flag because she had time in her day and she and her teammates believed it was a really good idea. This year marked the first time Watson , a transfer student, had the opportunity to walk with the flag. She said the event has a personal meaning.



“A lot of people lost their family during this day, including one of my own friends who lost their uncle during 9/11, so I felt that it was important for me to walk and pay my respects” says Jasmine.

Hunter George, a freshman basketball player, also walked for the first time. George walked for 15 minutes.

“I chose to walk around campus to show respect to all those people involved in the incident, and it also symbolized a lot of respect for everyone who lost their lives and helped in the rescue efforts,” said George.

Stephanie Schultz, a junior, said she has a crazy class schedule on Mondays, but she said she is proud to bepart of a university that shows so much respect.

“I find it astounding that Misericordia holds this patriotic ceremony that lasts the majority of the day. Although I did not personally know anybody who lost their life on this day, many students’ families were effected all over the world,” Schultz said. “Carrying the flag around campus truly means the world to some people. I know that a lot of people feel a sense of love seeing that everyone in this country still honors and pays their respects to the heroes and those who lost their lives on this day.”

The university sends out emails prior to the event alerting students and faculty of the opportunity to take part in this ceremony.