New Dean of the College of Business

The university community is welcoming Dr. Charles Richardson, Dean of the College of Business.

Richardson is ushering in a new era by taking the reins of a job, which has been vacated for the last three years.

After numerous interim and fill-in deans, Richardson plans to take a permanent seat as Dean of the College of Business.

His duties include curriculum development, managing schedules, dealing with the corporate community as well as civic and social communities.

Richardson oversees 15 faculty members; a few chairs also report to him.

Richardson’s choice to work at Misericordia came with students in mind. He hopes to make a broad impact on the community.

“We want you to get an education in your field of study, but we also want you to become an equal or better citizen,” he said.

One of his primary focuses is making those around him ethical leaders, he said.

Richardson plans to help make the College of Business a more significant part of the university. He predicts that learning styles will continue to change in the years to come.

“The way we educate our students will shift from more of a lecture-based type of style into a very hands-on, mutually shared style of classroom.”

A slight change of direction from the traditional academic style is something else Richardson foresees.

“We are doing projects consistently. We are writing more,” he said. “We will do more presentations on projects as opposed to quizzes or exams.”

He hopes to implement more critical thinking into the curriculum, too. Richardson feels critical thinking is an important aspect of education because students will carry the skill throughout their education, careers and lives.

Richardson earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. He would then go on to attend graduate school.

Richardson began his teaching career as an adjunct instructor. For 25 years, he was employed by AT & T.

“I retired from there, and started teaching a little the next semester,” he said.

He has been teaching for 15 years.

Growing up in Queens, New York, Dr. Richardson earned all his degrees from New York area institutions. Dr. Richardson earned his Bachelor’s degree from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. He then earned his Master’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

More of his credentials include an MBA from the New York University’s Stern School of Business. At Pace University in New York, Richardson earned his Ph.D.

Richardson said he has experienced positive vibes ever since he came to campus.

“It is quite encouraging how welcoming the campus has been.”

“People have been coming in, knocking on the door introducing themselves,” he said.

He said he recognizes the evolution of the College of Business from the Department of Business, and he compares the transition to the business model of nothing standing still and everything continuously evolving.

“Ten years from now, you can be doing something that has not even been invented yet,” he said.

And it’s change that interests and excites him as he leads the way to growth and transformation.