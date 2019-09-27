English Major Wins Scholarship Award

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Senior Mass Communications and Design and English double-major Zoe LaPorte was awarded the Ralph Flamminio Memorial Scholarship last year.

The scholarship is presented annually to exceptional students who have made an impact in journalism on their college campuses. LaPorte is the first Misericordia University student to win this award.

According to LaPorte, Professor Jimmy May encouraged her to apply for the award.

“He sent me an email saying. ‘I think you’d be interested,’” she said.

LaPorte applied for the award after with a recommendation letter, a cover letter, and five samples of her work. She said she was a little confused about the requirements at first.

“In my cover letter, I linked my stories from The Highlander and then I sent them like five photography samples,” she said.

LaPorte credits her extensive portfolio and academic successes to the unique experiences she has had at Misericordia.

“Here at Misericordia, I have had an amazing opportunity to do whatever I wanted whenever I wanted and being able to try new things,” she said.

She was surprised to learn she won the award.

“I look at my email and it’s like congratulations! And I looked at my phone and I was like what?!”

LaPorte attended the Keystone Awards in Harrisburg with her mom where she accepted her award.

LaPorte said one interesting thing about the day was that the award was split in two, one for a big school and one for a small school. The $3,000 scholarship was split into two separate $1,500 awards.

“I thought that it was cool to see the stuff that Penn State is doing but also see what tiny schools like us are doing, as well,” she said.

LaPorte wants to focus more on writing in the future.

“I really like writing,” she said. “So, I’m definitely open to doing something writing-wise. If that’s like reporting, or if it’s just writing for an organization.”

LaPorte is open to trying any career in the communications field.