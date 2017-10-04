Captain’s Column





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

If you ever wondered what it would be like to be the captain of the volleyball team, here is your chance. I was able to sit down and interview senior medical imaging major Paige Shaughnessy. She is in her eleventh year of volleyball, and her fourth and final season for the Cougars. Chosen by her coach to be one of the two team captains this season, she understands the importance of being a leader.

“I think that being a leader is one of the best things that you can be in life. People hold leaders to a higher standard. This standard pushes me to be the best leader on and off the court. The most important part of being a leader is getting the chance to pick your teammates up when they are down, and the chance to cheer for your teammates when they are at their best,” said Shaughnessy.

She has set a personal goal for the team to be a force in the MAC this year, and she believes this goal is attainable.

“Without a doubt, we have the talent to achieve this goal. All we have to do is band together and play some Misericordia volleyball,” she said, “In my four years here, this is the best team we have had. We also have a coaching staff, led by Coach Wingert, to succeed this season. I have confidence in my team that we will make things happen on the court this year.”

Only a month into this season, the women’s volleyball team has already tied their win total from a season ago. The women’s team hasn’t had a winning season since 2012 when they went 18-14. The five seniors on this team, Shaughnessy, Coleby Charlier, Ariana Gagliardi, Maggie Martin and Michelle Sehested, are the only members who have seen postseason action as they made the MAC playoffs during their freshmen season. Unfortunately, the postseason run ended with a first-round loss to DeSales University, three sets to zero.

Team members believe sin togetherness and if they want to achieve success this season, they must always have each other’s back. The team also has a couple of pregame rituals to help lighten the mood before a match to make sure no one is stressing out too much.

“As a team we all dance to the wobble or the wop, and we also sing “Sweet Caroline” for home games. When we are playing away, we have our own version of “American Idol.” We pair up and put headphones on, and belt out a duet to any song of our choice. For the first year’s first game, we play freshman idol. The same rules apply except the first years must sing a solo.”

There is extra excitement around volleyball because university will introduce a men’s team in the spring when the MAC will recognize men’s volleyball as a collegiate sport for the first time. The men’s team will start their season at home against Neumann College on Jan. 19.

Don’t miss your chance to watch Paige and her seniors play in Anderson for possibly the final time (pending postseason conference seeding) Oct. 11 against King’s College.