Is a New Football Tradition Forming?

“Some players have family in attendance and after games would leave campus to have dinner with their family. Others who did not have family in attendance would stay on campus and eat in the cafeteria alone. We knew that there was something that we could do about that. So why not eat together and enjoy each other’s presence and get to know everybody?” said Ross.

Senior Captain Austin Deinarowicz believes this late tailgate will help build team chemistry and a culture that the football team has been trying to build for years.

“My immediate thought was it was an excellent idea and a great form of team and family bonding. A lot of guys simply run out to dinner with their families after a game, which is fine, but something such as a team and family tailgate can really bring the football community closer and further establish the culture that we’ve always been striving for as a program,” Deinarowicz said.

Sophomore defensive lineman Jacob Nagle and his family enjoyed the tailgate. “My family and I felt like we knew everyone. It was a good way to bring everyone together after the game,” he said.

Parents donated all of the necessary tailgating supplies in abundance.

“It was amazing how much food the parents provided. There was so much variety,” said Nagle.