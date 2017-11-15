Captain’s Column





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Cheerleading captain and senior accounting and mathematics major Cori Aull is now entering her fifteenth year cheering, and her fifth and final season for Misericordia. Chosen by her coach to be one of the four team captains this season, Aull understands the importance of camaraderie.

“Our team has a sisterhood that we thrive to uphold year after year. For this team, being a leader is to show our first-years that this sisterhood is the best.” Explains Aull.

For the cheerleaders, the season kicks off at the start of August with a quick four-day pre-camp session in which the team lives on campus and practices in preparation for UCA College Camp at the University of Delaware. Pre-camp is the first chance for the first years to spend time with their future teammates. The team will participate in several team-bonding activities meant to help everyone mesh before heading out to the competitive camp. A favorite bonding activity is the game, “Two truths and a lie.”

Cheerleading is not recognized by the NCAA and therefore follows rules set by the Universal Cheerleading Association. The UCA allows cheerleaders to compete in a fifth year as long as they are full-time students or about to graduate. Aull is set to graduate in the spring but she wants to accomplish a goal before she does.

“A goal for this team is to have fun and enjoy what we put so much time and effort into each week,” said Aull, “Our team has a goal of doing our best when we travel to Orlando for nationals.”

Last season, the team got a fifth-place finish at nationals and they are excited to get back to Florida and show the world what they are capable of doing. The team will depart for Orlando in January and return, hopefully, with a top three finish and medals to show for it.

But Aull said being cheerleader is much more than competitions and game days.

“Being a Misericordia cheerleader means that I get to call 25 girls on campus my sister and be able to always have someone to have my back. Throughout the past five seasons here, there is always a place to call home.”

They take the notion of home to heart, too: Members are heavily involved in the community. They have performed during the Dallas Harvest Festival, and they host a regional cheerleading competition called “Cougar Cheer Challenge,” which is open to teams of all ages, from youth to high school. They hold fundraisers for multiple organizations throughout the year, and they also participate in Relay for Life.