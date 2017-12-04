Captain’s Column/SGROI





Men’s soccer captain and senior business administration major Niko Amity has just finished his final season playing collegiate soccer for Misericordia. Amity finishes his career with 12 goals and 15 assists in 68 career games. He was also named to the All-MAC Freedom first team as a sophomore and second team as a junior and senior. Amity understands that being a leader of a very young team is important for the success of the team now and in the future.

“Being a leader is an opportunity to guide my team to be the best individuals both on and off the field,” Amity said.

This was not how the seniors Niko Amity, Tristan Synder, Devin Marriott, and Bill Birmingham pictured their final campaign to go. The team went 3-14-1 and missed out on postseason play just a season following a MAC Freedom conference championship game appearance. The team lost in heartbreaking fashion to Eastern University last season after ending overtime tied up at one. The match went into penalty kicks, which ultimately sent the Cougars home.

After losing nine seniors, the team had to turn to underclassmen to play a big role this season.

“Being such a young team we had trouble throughout the season trying to figure things out,” said Amity. “Having a season like we did really challenged us to stay motivated and positive.”

It took until the thirteenth game for the Cougars to earn their first victory, but from that point, they finished the season going 3-2, including three conference victories. The team’s strong finish is something it can build on for the upcoming season.

The soccer team has made an impact in Amity’s life, and he wants to make sure players appreciate the experience before their time is up.

“Being a member of the MUMS team was a privilege that left me with brothers that I will always remember. I just want them to remember to have fun playing. Don’t be so uptight all the time. I just want to thank the team for everything, especially the upperclassmen who I had the chance to really get to know and become really good friends with.”

Even though the season was a bit of a disappointment for the seniors, they are looking forward to hearing about the success the team will have in upcoming seasons.