Game Preview: Misericordia Vs. Alvernia

It’s week 6 in the College Football Season, and the Cougars are 3-1 and (2-0) in conference play. After a win against Castleton last week, the Cougars return to Conference play this week with a match-up with Alvernia. Alvernia is a first year program and so far are (1-3) and (0-3) in conference play. They are under first year head Coach Ralph Clark, who was previously the Defensive Coordinator at Seton Hill. Alvernia is growing, and struggling to figure things out as it starts Jake Dilcher, a freshman that has struggled as of late with only two touchdowns to six interceptions. Their defense has also struggled by allowing 30 or more points in every game except the first. On the other hand, Misericordia is on a roll right now, winning three in a row and sitting atop the MAC conference with Delaware Valley. Everything is clicking right now, and Brady Williams is on fire with 16 total touchdowns, leading the Cougars’ offense to a 3-1 record. On defense, they have played just as well with six turnovers and eight sacks over their first four games, proving the defense is nasty and wants to dominate Alvernia on Homecoming day.