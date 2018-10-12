Game Preview: Misericordia Vs. Lebanon Valley College

It’s week 7 of the College Football season and Misericordia is (4-1) and (3-0) in conference play so far this year. The Cougars handled business this past weekend beating Alvernia 45-33 on Homecoming. An once again sit atop the conference with Delaware Valley in first. But now the Cougars face there first true road test this week when they travel to Lebanon Valley College (LVC) which is about 2 hours away. LVC who are (0-5) and are (0-3) in Conference sit in last place in the conference. For the Cougars this is the definitions of a “Trap Game”, on paper the Cougars should be able to handle LVC. But LVC has nothing to lose and they would like nothing more than to ruin the Cougars 4 game win-streak with a loss. The Cougars need to continue to just do what they do and play great offense and defense and that offense has just non-stop put up points they have put up 45 points or more points in the last 3 games and the defense does its thing and continues to play its type of game. They should be able to avoid the “Trap Game” and enjoy that 2 hour bus ride home with a WIN!