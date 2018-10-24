Game Preview: Kings College

Well folks its week 9 of the college football season and the Miserciordia Cougars are (6-1) and (5-0) and in conference play they have clinched there first winning season in program history with and unbelievable come from behide win over FDU 37-33 while scoring two Touchdowns in under 3 minutes. With that win it keeps them in first place in the MAC along side Delaware Valley. But now its time to turn the pages and focus on Kings College who is (4-3) and (3-2) in Conference play and would like nothing more than to ruin the Cougars dream season. This will be the Cougars second road game in three weeks and the Monarchs poise a challenge. The Monarchs Offense will give the Cougars Defense problems having scored 88 points in the last 2 games. But the Cougars have only allowed 20 points per game all season on defense so it should be a good game. Offensively The Cougars continue to roll with another 30 plus point game lead by MAC player of the Week Brady Williams. Hopefully the Cougars continue todo what they have done all season and get another win and move to (7-1)