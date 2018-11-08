Game Preview: Misericordia Vs. Lycoming

It’s the final week of the regular season in division III football and the Misericorida Cougars are (8-1) and (7-0) in Confrences and sit in First place alongside Delaware Valley. Last week the Cougars beat Albright to push there winning streaks to 8 games. It’s been almost two months since the cougars last lost a football game. And they are looking to continue there streak of domaince with there battle against Lycoming this week. Lycoming is (4-5) and (3-4) in Conference play this year and will be a tough test for the Cougars on Senior Day. This Game has much bigger stakes on the line than usually for the Cougars because if they are able to win this game against Lycoming they will be MAC Champions for the first time ever in program history and will head to the postseason which will be another first for this program on such a amazing season. But the Cougars have to just handle there business and do there job this weekend and beat Lycoming first before anything can happen and Lycoming would like nothing more than to ruin the Cougars dream season. But if everything goes according to plan the Cougars will be MAC Champion!!!!!!