Captain’s Corner

Kaila Quinlivan, junior and nursing major, is working her way to being one of those most dominant attacks that women’s lacrosse has ever had. Allow me to introduce the powerhouse with some of the accolades she has earned over the last two years.

She has started 40 games and tallied up 152 points with 92 goals and 60 assists. She was named to the All-MAC Freedom first team, All-Boardwalk Region second team, Spring All-MAC Academic team and MAC Academic Honor Roll in 2018. In her 2017 debut, she was named to the All-MAC Freedom first team and was nominated as All-MAC Freedom Rookie of the Year. In just two years, she is ranked third in all-time career assists and ninth in career points.

Quinlivan is making a name for herself, but she thanks her team for her success.

“It’s pretty humbling to be considered a ‘big name’ in the program. We have a lot of really talented players on our team and it’s only because of all the successes and hard work of the team as a whole, that I’ve been able to have some personal success.”

Quinlivan has a competitive edge.

“I love playing because I feel like it’s a great competitive outlet, and it’s a few hours a day where I can just focus on getting better and don’t have to worry about anything else outside of lacrosse,” she said., but she also uses the game as an

She added that the sport is an escape from the difficulties of being a student-athlete and maintaining life-long relationships.

“It’s not always easy, especially balancing lacrosse and school, but what really keeps me going is the team. Lacrosse has introduced me to some of my best friends and there really is no better feeling than being out on the field with all of your friends.”

The team’s goal is the MAC Conference title, which has been so close but yet so far. In the past two years, the Lady Cougars have made two trips to the conference championship but walked out empty-handed. Quinlivan and the rest of the squad are hungry for the title and possibly a NCAA run.

She also as an eye out for another accomplishment before leaving the team in 2020.

“Something we’ve talked about is changing the culture of the program and creating a more competitive environment, which I feel is definitely starting to take place. If we can really grow in that competitive aspect and I had some part in that, then I’ll feel like I left my mark here,” said Quinlivan.