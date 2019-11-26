Football Marks Another Successful Season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The football team played its final game of the season Nov. 23 during the 2019 Mac-Centennial Bowl on Misericordia’s home field, marking another season of success.

The final score was 31-13, with Franklin & Marshall claiming victory. Although the boys suffered a tough final loss, they look at the season as successful because of all the hard work they put in.

After losing multiple teammates due to season-ending injuries, some players found themselves playing outside their normal positions. However, the team finished out the season with a record of 5-5.

Senior wide receiver Isaiah Williams explained some of the obstacles the team faced and what some individual players faced such as when junior running-back David Cromwell was injured and sophomore running back Michael Gawlick had to step up to compensate.

“When David got hurt, Mike started to play a bigger role as running back and he was taking a significantly higher number of handoffs than he was during the beginning of the season,” Williams said. “He did a magnificent job stepping up this season.”

Along with Cromwell’s injury, there were a handful of season-ending injuries, including some veteran players such as seniors Michael Becke and Kenny Grady. Despite the fact the team suffered difficult losses to injury, the boys played hard and did all they could to step up when the time came, according to Williams.

“The most improvement I think we’ve seen this year is in our defense,” said sophomore English major Peyton Ross, who stays involved with the team as the head coach’s daughter. “The defense has really risen to the occasion and has shut down important drives which helped give our offense an opportunity to score. I think this group has really turned the football program around from its rough start, and we look forward to a bright future for this team.”

The team also looked at this season as a good ending for seniors graduating in December.

Saturday afternoon, 22 senior football players stepped onto Mangelsdorf Field as Misericordia football players and walked away as Misericordia football alumni. Senior linebacker Michael Becke explained how this year’s team was different.

“I think our team this year changed the culture from past seasons. We’re all super close this year and it’s become more of a family atmosphere. We all hold each other accountable,” he said.

The team is already looking to rebuild that connection for next season and continue its success.