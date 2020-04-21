Students and faculty wait in line to go through the Asylum Seekers Simulation on Feb. 26 in the Anderson Center. Almost 150 people showed up to participate.
Photo by: Kailene Nye
Staff who ran the Asylum Seekers Simulation set up different stations such as this family reunification one through the gymnasium in the Anderson Center on Feb. 26 to help give students a better idea of what it is like to seek asylum.
Photo by: Kailene Nye
Christine Somers, director of campus ministry, talks to students about how the simulation is going to run. Students were also given envelopes with actual stories about people who have sought asylum to make the simulation more realistic.
Photo by: Kailene Nye