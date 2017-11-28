My Phone and Me: Lena Williams
Lena Williams, Reporter
November 28, 2017
Welcome to The Highlander’s web exclusive feature of “My Phone and Me”! This is a feature where students showcase their week via the pictures they take on their phones.
For the week of Nov. 26, we follow communications major Lena Williams through her life.
My boss at my job brought his puppy to the office. Her name is Ellie!
Was asked to be featured in a local fashion blog to display my fashion sense.
Went out dinner with one of my good friends for her 22nd birthday!
As the events and programs intern at the Greater Wilkes-Barre chamber of commerce, I worked their Annual Dinner at Mohegan Sun Pocono.
At the Men’s basketball home opener against Franklin & Marshall
Me and my team waiting in our locker room before practice.
Me and some of my team on our way to our tip-off at Neuman University.