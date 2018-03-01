Who’s That Professor? Matthew Hinton!

Matthew Hinton, Assistant Director of the Student Success Center is the second professor to be featured in The Highlander's"Who's that Professor?". "The photo of me holding the remote-controlled car happened probably a month before I tried to get my bicycle out of the garage. Instead of getting the bicycle out of the regular door, because there was a threshold and I was too lazy to go over it, also I was weak, I stood on the seat of my bicycle to press the button for the big garage door, and just hung out waiting for the garage doors to open. However, my fingers were in the track of the garage door and the garage door ran over my ring finger, and I have five or six stitches from that," said Matt Hinton.