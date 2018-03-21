Who’s that Professor? Dr. Becky!

Dr. Becky of the English department is our third professor featured in The Highlander’s “Who’s That Professor?”.
“When I was little, as now, I loved to wear dresses. I insisted on it, I only wore jeans on gym day until I graduated high school. I loved to have matching jewelry and I liked black patent leather shoes with little lace socks when I was really little. I also loved dolls and was a big fan of Strawberry Shortcake and Friends. Blueberry Muffin was my favorite so I had a lot of blue in my room, in fact my bedroom was largely blue and I still to this day love blueberries; it’s my favorite fruit and I still watch Strawberry Shortcake on occasion and look for Blueberry Muffin, of course” said Dr. Becky.
