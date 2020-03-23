Black History Month Poetry Reading

A large number of students and faculty attended the Black History Month Poetry Reading in the library on Feb. 19.

Isaac Glidewell
March 23, 2020

Dr. Rebecca Steinberger, professor of English, reads a poem

Kailene Nye, junior mass communications and design major, reads a poem to students and faculty