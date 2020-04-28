Monica McManus, ReporterApril 28, 2020
Enter your email address below to receive our daily email updates.
News
Linh Nguyen To Leave Position
Campus Life
Seniors Reflect on the Loss of Spring Commencement
Columns
Hacks to End the Semester Right
eSports Team Raises Money for Cancer with Gaming
Web Exclusive
Asylum Seekers Simulation
Women’s Lacrosse vs Muhlenberg
Student on The Street-If you could live in any climate, what would it be and why?
Transitioning into Online Courses
The Ups and Downs of Remote Learning
Hacks Perfect for College Freshmen
The Highlander
The student news site of Misericordia University
© 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in